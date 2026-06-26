Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 74.77 rubles

MOSCOW, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 74.7738 rubles for June 25, 2026, up 15.38 kopecks against the prior figure.

The official euro rate was lowered by 30.24 kopecks to 85.1823 rubles. The official yuan rate was set at 10.9713 rubles, down 2.34 kopecks.

Economically, Russia's parliament approved urgent tax code amendments to combat domestic fuel shortages caused by refinery outages. The legislation incentivizes supply by introducing import subsidies, authorizing the blending of poorer-quality fuel, and delaying modernization deadlines for refineries.