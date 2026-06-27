Bahrain welcomes UAE's successful mediation in Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange

MANAMA, 27th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain has welcomed the successful mediation by the United Arab Emirates between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, which resulted in a new prisoner exchange involving 320 captives from both sides.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency, the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the exchange as a positive humanitarian step that supports de-escalation efforts and enhances prospects for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis.

The ministry commended the UAE's diplomatic and humanitarian efforts, noting that the country has helped secure the release of 7,791 prisoners through 25 mediation efforts since the outbreak of the crisis.

It also reaffirmed Bahrain's support for all regional and international initiatives aimed at ending the war through dialogue and peaceful means, mitigating its humanitarian consequences, and promoting regional and international security, stability and lasting peace.