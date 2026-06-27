GCC welcomes Oman's announcement of temporary maritime corridor in Strait of Hormuz

RIYADH, 27th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), welcomed the announcement by the Sultanate of Oman, in coordination with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), to launch a plan to evacuate more than 11,000 stranded seafarers by providing the option of using a temporary maritime corridor for vessels.

This initiative is in accordance with international law and the Law of the Sea, thereby enhancing the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz completely freely, without restrictions or conditions.

Albudaiwi praised this initiative, which embodies the wise approach pursued by the Sultanate of Oman in supporting regional security and stability, enhancing maritime safety and security, as well as consolidating the principles of international law.