Al-Azhar expresses condolences to Venezuela over devastating earthquake victims

CAIRO, 27th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Al-Azhar has expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to Venezuela and its people over the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck the country, leaving hundreds dead and thousands injured and displaced.

In a statement, the world's leading Islamic institution expressed its full solidarity with the Venezuelan people and called on the international community and relief organisations to urgently support rescue efforts and provide shelter for those displaced. It also extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.