FIFA World Cup: France secure Group I top spot, Senegal claim first win

BOSTON, 27th June, 2026 (WAM)-- France completed a perfect Group I campaign with a 4-1 victory over Norway in the third and final round of matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Having already secured their places in the round of 32, France finished top of the group with a maximum nine points, while Norway advanced as runners-up on six points.

In the group's other match, Senegal claimed a commanding 5-0 win over Iraq at Toronto Stadium to register their first victory of the tournament.

The win lifted Senegal to third place on three points, with their hopes of reaching the round of 32 now dependent on the ranking of the best third-placed teams. Iraq exited the competition without a point.