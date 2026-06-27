Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes rises to 920, with more than 50,000 missing

CARACAS, 27th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from the two powerful earthquakes that struck the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, and surrounding areas has risen to 920, while the United Nations estimates that more than 50,000 people remain missing.

In a statement, the UN said rescue teams from at least 17 countries are taking part in the search for survivors, as Venezuelan authorities declared a nationwide state of emergency.

The twin earthquakes are among the strongest to hit Venezuela in more than a century. Numerous buildings in the affected areas have been evacuated, while aftershocks have been felt as far away as the Brazilian Amazon.