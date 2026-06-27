Heavy rain pounds western Japan as 2 tropical storms approach

TOKYO, 27th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Heavy downpours triggered flooding in parts of western Japan on Friday as two approaching tropical storms added to a seasonal rain front already stuck above the country.

Storm Mekkhala was off the western coast of Japan’s southern remote island of Amami as of late afternoon Friday as it headed northeast, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Another storm, Higos, was traveling nearby and the two storms are expected to reach the Tokyo region Saturday while dumping heavy rain, the JMA said.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said more than 30 homes were flooded in Nara and Hiroshima on Friday. Heavy rain also disrupted some train operations and flights in the area.