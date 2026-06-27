5.6-magnitude earthquake hits central Japan, injures 10

TOKYO, 27th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Japanese authorities said Saturday they had received reports of 10 people sustaining minor injuries due to the magnitude-5.6 earthquake near Mt. Fuji in central Japan the previous day.

The quake, which shook the central and eastern regions including the Tokyo metropolitan area at around 10:28 pm Friday, registered lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in part of Yamanashi Prefecture, Kyodo News reported.

Such a level of shaking was last recorded in the prefecture in 1924, though the temblor was not related to volcanic activity at Mt. Fuji, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.