Muslim World League condemns Iranian drone attacks targeting Bahraini territory

MAKKAH, 27th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim World League (MWL) has strongly condemned the Iranian drone attacks targeting Bahraini territory at dawn today.

In a statement, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the MWL and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, said the attacks on the Kingdom of Bahrain violate religious values, as well as international and humanitarian laws and norms, and undermine efforts to restore security and stability in the region.

Dr. Al-Issa reaffirmed the MWL's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain in all measures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents.