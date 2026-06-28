UAE President conveys condolences to Acting President of Venezuela over earthquake victims

ABU DHABI, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with Her Excellency Delcy Rodríguez, Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, to convey his sincere condolences over the victims of the recent earthquake and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Venezuela and its people during this challenging time.

Acting President Rodríguez thanked His Highness for his sincere expressions of solidarity with the Venezuelan people and praised the UAE’s swift humanitarian response in providing relief following the earthquake.

Earlier, His Highness directed the provision of USD 10 million in urgent relief assistance to those affected by the earthquake in Venezuela, as part of the UAE’s humanitarian commitment to supporting people affected by natural disasters and crises around the world.