Lebanese President urges US support to ensure Israel withdraws from Southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressed hope that the United States would help prevent violations of the framework agreement and press Israel to withdraw from the occupied territories in southern Lebanon to facilitate the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces along the international border.

The remarks came during a telephone call from US President Donald Trump, who congratulated President Aoun on the signing of the agreement between Lebanon and Israel under US auspices.

President Aoun thanked the United States for its support of Lebanon's legitimate state institutions and reaffirmed the country's commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities in implementing the agreement.

President Trump reaffirmed US support for the Lebanese people in implementing the agreement and restoring security and stability. He also reiterated Washington's backing for Lebanon's sovereignty, independence and the decisions of its government, as well as continued support for the country's economy and security forces to enable the state to extend its authority across all Lebanese territory and protect it from any threats.