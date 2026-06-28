UAE Cybersecurity Council warns of rising digital footprint risks

ABU DHABI, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Cybersecurity Council has warned against complacency in protecting personal digital footprints, stressing the importance of adopting safe online practices to reduce the risk of cyberattacks and privacy breaches amid the growing global cyber threat landscape.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Council said that the digital footprint users leave while browsing the internet or using social media platforms forms a digital record of their activities and interactions. It explained that every login, post, photograph and comment leaves a trace that can be tracked and exploited by malicious actors if not handled with caution.

The Council noted that more than 1.4 billion accounts are compromised globally each month, highlighting the scale of cyber threats linked to personal data and digital footprints. It added that information collected or shared through devices and applications can reveal significant details about a user's identity, behaviour and interests, making it a target for hackers and untrusted applications.

The Council explained that digital footprints fall into two main categories: passive digital footprints, which are collected without a user's knowledge or consent through the tracking of online activities, and active digital footprints, which users create voluntarily by sharing photographs, videos, comments and other content across digital platforms.

It said the risks associated with digital footprints extend beyond privacy violations to include account breaches, unauthorised access to personal data, identity theft, phishing attacks and the misuse of stolen information for malicious online activities.

The Council also warned that some unofficial or untrusted applications may collect personal data unlawfully, including recording calls or accessing a device's camera and microphone without the user's knowledge.

It stressed the importance of strengthening digital awareness and following cybersecurity best practices, including exercising caution when interacting with others online, avoiding friend requests from unknown individuals, regularly reviewing follower lists, and carefully considering before sharing location data or personal information on digital platforms.

The Council urged users to download applications only from official app stores, verify the permissions requested before granting access to any application, and enable two-factor authentication to protect digital accounts, including email, social media and online banking services.

It emphasised that digital security begins with awareness and individual responsibility before relying on technical solutions, noting that protecting privacy and personal data requires users to consistently adopt safe practices when using modern technologies.

The UAE continues its efforts to build a secure and trusted cyberspace that protects users from evolving digital threats and keeps pace with rapid technological advances. These efforts form part of a comprehensive national vision to strengthen confidence in the digital ecosystem, promote a culture of cybersecurity, and enhance digital awareness across society, ensuring the protection of privacy and data security in the digital transformation era.