Central African Republic declares cholera outbreak after 24 deaths

BANGUI, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Central African Republic has declared a cholera outbreak after confirming 24 deaths and 197 cases near the capital Bangui, according to the health minister.

“The Ministry of Health... has today, June 26, 2026, confirmed a cholera outbreak in the health districts of Bimbo and Mbaiki,” southwest of Bangui, said Pierre Somse late Friday.

Measures to limit the spread have already been implemented in affected areas, and more are being deployed in nearby towns, he added.