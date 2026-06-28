Foreign tourist spending in Korea hits record US$911 million

SEOUL, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Monthly spending by foreign tourists in the Republic of Korea reached a record high of 1.41 trillion won (about US$911 million) in May, marking the third consecutive month such spending exceeded 1 trillion won, according to data released today.

Credit card spending by inbound travellers totalled 1.41 trillion won last month, up 73.7 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO).

According to Yonhap News Agency, shopping accounted for the largest share of foreign spending at 39.1 percent, followed by beauty wellness at 21.1 percent, fashion at 14.3 percent, and lifestyle food at 11.9 percent, among other categories.