UAE, US deepen AI and technology partnership at Pax Silica Summit

WASHINGTON, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, led the UAE delegation to the second edition of the Pax Silica Summit in Washington D.C. - which convened allied nations and leading technology companies to advance trusted AI supply chains and develop secure infrastructure.

The UAE delegation included Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, in addition to leading national technology companies, including G42, Core42, MGX, and Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA). The delegation’s engagement at the summit showcased the UAE’s pioneering AI ecosystem and reinforced the UAE’s position as a trusted global partner in developing and deploying responsible AI technologies.

During the summit, the UAE joined 35 countries in the Joint Statement on AI Opportunities, which reflects the UAE’s continued commitment to shaping a trusted and inclusive global AI ecosystem driven by innovation, secure supply chains, and resilient infrastructure.

The UAE remains committed to working closely with international partners to harness the transformative potential of AI in a manner that promotes innovation, reinforces trust, and delivers tangible economic and sustainable development benefits for societies worldwide.

The UAE's participation included bilateral engagements with the U.S. and other Pax Silica member countries - Qatar, Finland, India, Israel, the European Union, South Korea, Norway, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Singapore, and the UK, to explore prospects of cooperation and expand partnerships within the Pax Silica framework.

In this regard, Al Hajeri said, "The UAE and the US have built a solid strategic partnership grounded in a shared vision and leading ambitions; Pax Silica represents a practical framework where that ambition is translated into reality. The UAE is proud to be among the first in the Gulf stated to join this initiative, and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to supporting its success: through investments, shared projects, and reinforcing the trust we have built over more than 50 years of partnership with the US."