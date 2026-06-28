Saeed Al Hajeri leads UAE delegation in meetings with senior officials in Washington, D.C

WASHINGTON, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, led a UAE delegation during a visit to Washington D.C. The delegation included Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology.

During this visit, Al Hajeri and members of the UAE delegation conducted a number of constructive meetings with senior officials from the US Department of Commerce, the US Department of the Treasury, the Office of the US Trade Representative, and the US Department of State.

Al Hajeri also met with the US G20 Sherpa, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment as a host country to supporting the priorities of the G20 US Presidency.

The visit took place against the backdrop of a UAE-US economic relationship that continues to deliver exceptional achievements. Bilateral trade exceeded US$40 billion in 2025 — up 12 percent year-on-year. The UAE maintained its position as the top US export destination in MENA for the 17th consecutive year, with US exports to the UAE supporting 205,900 American jobs in 2025 across technology, energy, advanced manufacturing and critical minerals.

A central pillar of the relationship is the UAE's US$1.4 trillion commitment to US investment and economic impact over ten years — one of the largest single-country commitments in American history. In the first year alone since its announcement in March 2025, UAE entities exceeded their targets across AI infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, financial services and energy.

In the meetings, Al Hajeri reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuously reinforce its strategic partnerships with the US, through encouraging shared investments, private sector cooperation, and expanding trade.

He underlined that as a leading global trade and investment hub, the UAE remains firmly committed to fulfilling its responsibilities as a trusted partner and looks forward to further strengthening cooperation with the US across multiple sectors including financial regulation, innovation, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, energy, and other strategic sectors.

During the meetings, both countries exchanged views on a number of issues related to anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing, countering sanctions evasion, and emerging illicit finance threats, reflecting a shared commitment to enhancing the security of financial systems.

He said, “This visit reflects the strength of the strategic partnership between our two countries and our shared commitment to building a more resilient, transparent, and prosperous global financial system. Through enhanced coordination and exchanged expertise, we will continue working together to address the emerging threats in relation to illicit financing and safeguarding the integrity of the global financial system.”