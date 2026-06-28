TRENDS, Japan’s MRI discuss future of think tanks

ABU DHABI, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Global, part of the TRENDS Group, welcomed a delegation led by Takashi Morisaki, Chairman of the Board of the Mitsubishi Research Institute (MRI), Japan, to its Abu Dhabi headquarters for a high-level dialogue on the future of think tanks and their evolving role in an increasingly dynamic global landscape.

The session focused on several strategic themes, most notably the role of research institutions in anticipating future trends, generating strategic insights, and addressing today's economic, technological, and geopolitical challenges.

Discussions also examined the transformative role of technology and the integration of artificial intelligence in advancing scientific research, enhancing analytical capabilities, and developing innovative tools to support evidence-based policymaking.

During the session, Morisaki stressed that cooperation among think tanks and international research institutions is no longer merely an option but an urgent necessity for addressing increasingly complex global challenges that require multidimensional perspectives, innovative solutions, and collaborative approaches.

For his part, lead researcher, Awadh Al-Buraiki, Director-General of 'TRENDS Global', confirmed that hosting the Chairman of the Board of the (MRI) reflects TRENDS’ commitment to engaging with leading international research institutions and benefiting from world-class research expertise.

Al Braiki emphasised TRENDS’ commitment to building strategic partnerships with leading think tanks worldwide, affirming its belief that knowledge collaboration is a cornerstone of producing high-quality scientific research that supports sustainable development and informs policymaking.