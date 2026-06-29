'Big Gossey' wins Jebel Ali Racecourse & Stables Dash Stakes in Ireland

DUBLIN, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- 'Big Gossey', owned by Allegro Syndicate, trained by Charles O'Brien and ridden by Billy Lee, won the Jebel Ali Racecourse and Dash Stakes, held on Sunday as part of the Irish Derby Festival.

The Listed race, staged over 1,200 metres at the Curragh Racecourse, was held under the directives and support of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, founder of Jebel Ali Racecourse, and carried total prize money of €100,000.

Ten horses aged three years and above competed in the race. Big Gossey, who finished fourth in last year's edition, claimed victory with a strong performance.

Mohammed Al Ahmadi, General Manager of Jebel Ali Racecourse, said the racecourse's strategic partnerships with leading international venues reflect the vision of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to strengthen its global presence and reinforce its standing as a leading organiser and sponsor of horse racing.

He said the partnership with the Curragh Racecourse marks another milestone in Jebel Ali Racecourse's international expansion strategy and supports the UAE's position in equestrian sport.