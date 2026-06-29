Arab Parliament calls for unified Arab stance on Palestinian cause

CAIRO, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker for the Arab Parliament and Chairman of the Committee on Palestine, said the Palestinian cause is at a critical stage requiring a unified Arab position and stronger parliamentary and diplomatic action.

Speaking at a meeting of the Committee on Palestine in Cairo, Al Yamahi called for intensified efforts to hold Israeli officials accountable, counter settlement expansion and settler violence, expand international recognition of the State of Palestine, and ensure international protection for the Palestinian people.

He also called for urgent action in support of Palestinian prisoners and detainees, and stressed that the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip is an inherent right of the Palestinian people and an international obligation that should not be subject to any conditions.