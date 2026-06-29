FIFA World Cup: Canada 1-0 South Africa

LOS ANGELES, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) --Stephen Eustaquio scored a late winner to give Canada a 1-0 victory over South Africa in the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 32. Jesse Marsch’s team will next play either the Netherlands or Morocco in Houston.

South Africa started strong in Los Angeles with impressive passing but struggled to finish their chances. Just before halftime, Canada almost scored twice. Aubrey Modiba cleared Moise Bombito’s header off the goal line, and South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams blocked a shot from Tajon Buchanan.

Canada dominated the second half. Williams made another great save against Tani Oluwaseyi, and defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi cleared the ball before Oluwaseyi could score on the rebound.

Alphonso Davies energised Canada when he came off the bench in the 75th minute. However, it was Eustaquio who won the game, half-volleying a bouncing ball from the edge of the penalty box into the bottom corner of the net.

Despite the loss, South Africa exits the tournament after making history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time.