UAE athletes continue to excel on international stage

ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE athletes continue to enhance the country's presence on the regional and international sporting stage through achievements across athletics, equestrian and motorsport.

The report is part of WAM's weekly series highlighting the achievements and journeys of Emirati athletes.

Fatima Al Hosani, of Abu Dhabi Athletics Club, has emerged as one of the UAE's leading female athletes in discus and shot put. She won discus gold and shot put silver at the 2022 Gulf Games in Kuwait, followed by shot put silver and discus bronze at the West Asian Championships in Qatar. This year, she added discus silver and shot put bronze at the Gulf Games.

Al Hosani said her first international gold medal at the Gulf Schools Championship marked a turning point in her career and strengthened her ambition to qualify for world championships and represent the UAE.

In equestrian sport, showjumper Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzouqi was selected by the International Olympic Committee as a role model for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. He became the first Emirati athlete to win an Olympic medal after claiming silver at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games. He also won the Al Shira' Tour title at the three-star Lisbon International Show and helped the UAE finish sixth in the opening leg of the European Nations Cup qualifiers for the 2026 World Championships.

In motorsport, Mohammed Al Balooshi continues to strengthen his status as one of the region's leading rally riders after becoming the first Arab competitor to win the FIM Bajas World Cup title four times, in 2018, 2023, 2024 and 2025. He was also the first Emirati to compete in the Dakar Rally in 2012.

Competing this season with the MX Ride Dubai team in the FIM Bajas World Cup, Al Balooshi leads the veterans' category and is second overall after collecting 33 points with third-place finishes in the Saudi Baja and Jordan Baja despite limited preparation following injury.