Over 1,300 fatalities reported in Europe as heatwave persists

GENEVA, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 1,300 excess deaths have been recorded across Europe since 21st June as a result of the ongoing heatwave, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said around 150 million people are living under extreme heat, with schools closed in some areas and electricity grids under pressure. He said the WHO is working with member states to strengthen preparedness and health system responses, urging European countries to implement heat health action plans.

Several European countries have experienced temperatures above 40°C since mid-June, including France, Spain, Italy and the UK, as the heatwave continues to affect large parts of the continent.

The WHO has warned that climate change is making extreme heat events more frequent and severe.