SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites

WASHINGTON, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- SpaceX has successfully launched 24 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The company said the rocket's first-stage booster landed successfully on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean, continuing its reusable launch programme.

The mission is aimed at expanding the Starlink satellite network, improving high-speed internet coverage, particularly in remote areas, and supporting the future rollout of direct-to-cell connectivity without the need for dedicated user terminals.