Sharjah Charity International disburses AED6.7 million in first-half zakat aid

SHARJAH, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) announced that it provided cash assistance worth AED6.7 million from its Zakat fund during the first half of this year, benefiting 4,538 low-income cases, as well as elderly people, divorced women, and widows who do not receive government assistance.

Mohammed Ibrahim Bin Nassar, Director of the Corporate Communications and Marketing Department at SCI, said the organisation relies on the Zakat and donations of benefactors to implement programmes that enable beneficiaries to enjoy a decent standard of living.

He explained that monthly financial assistance was distributed to eligible beneficiaries registered with SCI at its headquarters and branch offices in Al Madam, Al Dhaid, Kalba, Khorfakkan and Dibba Al Hisn.

Bin Nassar added that June recorded the highest monthly disbursement, with AED1.197 million allocated, followed by January, when AED1.170 million was distributed.