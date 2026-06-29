Dubai International Marine Club launches 2026 Summer Sailing Camp

DUBAI, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) has announced the launch of its 2026 Summer Sailing Camp as part of its ongoing initiatives to attract young participants and promote the culture of marine sports. The camp will take place throughout July at Bulgari Beach in Dubai.

The club has opened registration for the camp, inviting parents to enrol their children in a training programme that combines classroom learning with practical sailing experience under the supervision of qualified coaches in a safe environment equipped to the highest standards.

The camp will run from 8th to 30th July, with training sessions held twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays. It aims to teach participants the fundamentals of sailing while developing their skills and nurturing promising young talent.

Mohammed Hareb, Executive Director of the Dubai International Marine Club, said the camp forms part of the club's long-term strategy to promote marine sports and develop a new generation of sailing enthusiasts.

He added that the camp provides children and young people with an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of sailing, build self-confidence and develop teamwork skills under the guidance of specialised coaches and in accordance with the highest safety standards. He noted that the initiative also aims to identify talented young sailors who can one day represent both the club and the UAE in major international competitions.