Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns renewed Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait

ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemned the renewed Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait with missiles and drones.

The Council reaffirmed its categorical rejection of such aggressive attacks, which constitute a blatant violation of international law and the sovereignty of both the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait, as well as a threat to regional security and stability. It reiterated its call for the respect of state sovereignty, adherence to the principles of good neighbourliness, and the cessation of all practices that could undermine regional and international peace and security.

The Muslim Council of Elders also affirmed its support for the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait in any measures they take to safeguard their sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.