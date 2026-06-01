Governments agree on stronger efficiency action to shield households, businesses from price volatility, strengthen resilience to future shocks

PARIS, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dozens of governments from across the globe issued a joint statement today agreeing to make energy efficiency a cornerstone of energy policy, recognising its critical role in building resilience against future energy shocks, improving affordability for consumers and boosting economic competitiveness.

Meeting at the IEA’s 11th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency in Montreal, co-hosted by the Government of Canada, ministers and senior officials from all continents said recent disruptions to global energy markets following the war in the Middle East had reinforced the need to accelerate energy efficiency as one of the quickest and most effective ways to lower energy costs, strengthen energy security and reduce exposure to future market volatility.

In the statement, governments called for stronger action on energy efficiency, including increased support for vulnerable households and businesses, renewed efforts to improve efficiency in buildings and data centres, and measures to unlock investment without creating unnecessary administrative burdens.

Recognising that vulnerable households and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are often among those hardest hit by energy price volatility, governments committed to ensuring that all people can access the benefits of energy efficiency. Countries pledged to look for opportunities to expand policies that can ease immediate pressures while improving resilience over the longer term.

At the conference, the COP31 Presidency announced it is commissioning the IEA to produce a special report to support the development of an energy efficiency target for buildings for COP31, which takes place in Antalya, Türkiye, later this year. This reinforces the Agency’s key role in helping governments advance international progress on efficiency.

Discussions at the Global Conference drew on new IEA analysis and tools, including an updated Energy Efficiency Policy Toolkit, recent analysis on how to shelter consumers from price shocks and a new report on the multiple ways energy efficiency can benefit businesses. The IEA also continues to track efficiency improvements through its Energy Efficiency Progress Tracker.

The Montreal conference builds on the discussions at the IEA’s 10th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency in Brussels last year and at COP28 in 2023, where countries agreed to work towards doubling the global rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030, recognising its importance in contributing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Governments in Montreal reaffirmed the need for stronger implementation and international cooperation to unlock the full benefits of energy efficiency for people, businesses and economies worldwide.