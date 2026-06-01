FIFA World Cup 2026: 215 goals scored during group stage

ZURICH, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- A total of 215 goals were scored during the group stage — an average of three per match — setting a new FIFA World Cup record (only 172 were scored in total at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022).

A FIFA goal statistics showed that France, Germany and the Netherlands top the scoring charts with 10 goals each.

A total of 1,774 shots were recorded (an average of 24.6 per match), with Belgium registering a tournament-high 73 attempts. Of the 48 nations, 47 scored a goal in the group stage – only Panama failed to do so. To date, there have been 2,935 goals in the history of the competition.

Canada's 6–0 win over Qatar marked the first instance in FIFA World Cup history where a CONCACAF nation scored more than four goals in a match.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi made history by becoming the first player to score in seven consecutive FIFA World Cup final tournament matches. He also became the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 19 goals. However, this ranking could change in the current tournament, with Kylian Mbappé (France, Golden Boot winner at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™) close behind on 16 goals.

Messi also became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in tournament history, aged 38 years and 357 days, surpassing Ronaldo, who was 33 years and 130 days old when he scored three against Spain in 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored ten goals, making him Portugal’s all-time top scorer in FIFA World Cup history and surpassing Eusébio, who netted nine.

Harry Kane, Golden Boot winner at the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™, is now England’s all-time top scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 11 goals, surpassing Gary Lineker's tally of 10.

The 4–1 win over Paraguay was the first time the USA had scored four goals in a FIFA World Cup match.