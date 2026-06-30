130 million visit FIFA.com during FIFA World Cup 2026

ZURICH, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- There have been 130 million unique visitors to FIFA.com so far during the tournament (of which 34 million are from the host countries), representing growth of +26% compared to the group stage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Data released by FIFA on World Cup digital engagement, there were 30 million unique visitors to the FIFA World Cup app, representing growth of +130% compared to the last FIFA World Cup.

There were 39 million new followers across all platforms during the group stage – 16 million on TikTok, where FIFA is now the second most-followed sports organisation account in the world. On YouTube, FIFA’s channel gained five million new followers, reaching 30 million in total. There have been 17 billion impressions to date and one billion engagements across all social media platforms. Eight billion video views occurred on the preferred platforms, TikTok and YouTube, with a total of 11 billion video views across all social media platforms. Engagement and video views are already higher than the ones occurred in the 2022 full tournament.

In the US, searches for "World Cup" on TikTok have increased by more than 300% since the start of the tournament. Official FIFA World Cup broadcasters have posted more than 44,000 pieces of content on TikTok since the beginning of the tournament, sharing match highlights and behind-the-scenes content.

FIFA’s social impact campaigns, including Football Unites the World, No Racism, Be Active and Unite for Peace, have reached stadium attendances of over 4.6 million, carrying messages of unity, health and friendship. Meanwhile, FIFA's social impact campaigns were shared with audiences of 5.5 million at FIFA Fan Festivals. Content from the No Racism campaign has received over 180 million views on social media.

A total of 56,204 guests were welcomed to community training sessions where the 'Be Active' message was communicated. A further 1,150 children took part in 'Be Active' training sessions, joined by players participating at the tournament.