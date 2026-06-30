Municipal Affairs, BEEAH launch waste management project

SHARJAH, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Engineer Hussein Al Mazmi, Director of the Municipal Services Regulation Department at the Department of Municipal Affairs, announced that the department signed a strategic partnership agreement on Monday morning with BEEAH and the municipalities of the Central and Eastern Region cities to launch an integrated waste management complex in the Maghsa area of Al Dhaid.

The project represents a qualitative step that will serve seven municipalities across the emirate and provide all cities in Sharjah with an advanced environmental system that meets the highest international standards.

Shift towards integrated and sustainable waste management

Engineer Hussein Al Mazmi affirmed that the next phase will focus on integrated waste management and maximising its benefits as a sustainable strategic step, replacing the traditional waste disposal approach adopted in previous years.

Supporting Sharjah's environmental vision

In statements to Sharjah 24, Al Mazmi explained that the project reflects the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to protect the environment and preserve natural resources for future generations. He added that the project is also aligned with the UAE's legislative and regulatory frameworks, particularly in the areas of waste management and the rehabilitation of unsanitary landfills.