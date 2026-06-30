Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub strengthens global ties through Berlin visit

SHARJAH, 30th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub (SSAH) has strengthened its international partnerships through a recent visit to the Arab-German Young Academy of Sciences and Humanities (AGYA) in Berlin, underscoring the emirate’s growing role in global scientific collaboration.

Noura Abbas Al Amiri, head of the High-Energy Astrophysics Laboratory at the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub and regional liaison coordinator for the Arab-German Young Academy of Sciences and Humanities in the UAE and the Gulf, took part in the official visit to AGYA’s headquarters at the Berlin-Brandenburg Academy of Sciences and Humanities in the German capital.

The visit included participation in an advisory board meeting, as well as a series of coordination meetings with the academy’s staff. During these discussions, participants reviewed the efforts of the Emirate of Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates in supporting the academy’s activities and scientific initiatives in the region and explored ways to expand cooperation in scientific and cultural fields. The meetings also covered a number of future initiatives and programs that will bring together AGYA, SSAH, and the University of Sharjah, with the aim of broadening international cooperation, exchanging expertise, and enhancing opportunities for scientific and cultural research between the two sides.

The visit comes as part of wider efforts to deepen international scientific cooperation and build active partnerships with leading academic and research institutions around the world. It also reflects a commitment to expanding the reach of research, education, and community engagement, while strengthening the presence of Sharjah and the UAE in international scientific initiatives.

AGYA is an independent scientific platform founded in 2013 with support from Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research. It operates under the umbrella of the Berlin-Brandenburg Academy of Sciences and Humanities and the German National Academy of Sciences, Leopoldina. The academy seeks to build bridges of cooperation between outstanding young researchers from Arab countries and Germany through support for joint research projects, the promotion of scientific and cultural dialogue, and the development of initiatives that help address shared social and development challenges.