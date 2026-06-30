Keiko Fujimori wins Peru presidential election

LIMA, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Keiko Fujimori, the candidate of the right-wing Popular Force party, has won the second round of Peru's presidential election.

Following the announcement of her victory over left-wing candidate Roberto Sánchez, Peru's President-elect pledged to restore "order and hope" to the Latin American country.

The final results showed that Fujimori defeated Sánchez by a narrow margin of fewer than 50,000 votes out of more than 18 million ballots cast.

Fujimori is scheduled to assume office on 28th July for a five-year presidential term.