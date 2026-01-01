AWR Group, JOOD unite to drive sustainable community impact, social progress

DUBAI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group), one of the UAE’s leading multi-sector family businesses, formalised a strategic social impact partnership with the Dubai Community Contributions Establishment (JOOD). JOOD is the official community contributions platform in Dubai, established to enable and organise community giving in a structured, transparent, and well-governed framework. It supports the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and contributes to strengthening the ecosystem of social impact by connecting contributions to impactful initiatives across the emirate.

The strategic partnership brings together JOOD’s mandate to enable and organise community contributions with AWR Group’s private-sector resources, expertise, and community engagement capabilities. Together, both organisations aim to support a more structured, collaborative, and outcome-driven model for social impact, aligned with national and local development priorities. Through the agreement, AWR Group and JOOD will develop and support initiatives that develop and support initiatives that create lasting positive outcomes for communities across Dubai.

Under the agreement, the partnership will explore innovative approaches and pilot models for community contribution and social impact delivery across five key areas: youth development and employment, women’s economic participation, community wellbeing, sustainability and environmental responsibility, and social infrastructure support. These areas also support shared priorities reflected in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with particular relevance to quality education, reduced inequalities, responsible consumption and production, and partnerships for the goals.

Marwan Rashed BinHashim, CEO of JOOD added: “At JOOD, we believe that lasting social impact is created when government entities, the private sector, and the wider community come together around a shared purpose. Our partnership with AWR Group reflects this belief and represents a significant step towards building a more connected and collaborative ecosystem for community contribution in the UAE.

Through this partnership, we aim to unlock new opportunities for individuals and organisations to contribute to expanding participation in giving, mobilise resources more effectively, and supporting initiatives that deliver measurable impact and tangible outcomes across Dubai. Together, we are not only supporting communities today, but also helping shape a future of a sustainable giving ecosystem where contribution becomes a shared responsibility and a catalyst for positive change.”

To ensure the success of these programmes, JOOD will provide strategic guidance on priority community needs, facilitate engagement with key stakeholders, and support impact measurement and reporting. In turn, AWR Group will dedicate corporate resources and expertise, and encourage employee volunteer participation to maximise the social outcomes of each initiative.

Huda Al Rostamani, Board Member and Executive Director, AWR Group, commented:

“At AWR Group, we have always believed in creating impact beyond business and in using our capabilities to contribute positively to the communities we serve. Our partnership with JOOD reinforces our commitment to supporting the continued development of the UAE and advancing meaningful social progress. By bringing together our resources and shared ambition, we aim to co-create sustainable, innovative solutions that deliver meaningful and measurable outcomes, aligned with the aspirations of We the UAE 2031 and the Dubai Social Agenda 33.”

The partnership forms part of AWR Group's broader commitment to responsible growth and to creating positive social and environmental impact through meaningful collaboration with government, community, and private-sector partners.