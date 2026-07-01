WTO MSME Group discusses how AI tools can support MSMEs in trade

GENEVA,1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The WTO Informal Working Group on Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) and partner organisations held a thematic discussion on empowering small businesses to trade through artificial intelligence (AI).

On 29 and 30 June, members and stakeholders engaged in a discussion of how AI tools can support MSMEs in trade.

Emmanuelle Ganne, Chief of the WTO Digital Trade and Frontier Technologies Unit, presented the WTO Secretariat's work on AI, including plans for the upcoming "World Trade and Tech Day", due to take place on 14 September, and the ongoing development of online tools and courses in the Secretariat.

Participants discussed various factors impacting small businesses' ability to utilize AI for development, such as a lack of digital infrastructure or technical know-how, fragmented standards, and the need for a supportive legal environment, technical assistance and access to finance. Participants expressed interest in continuing the discussion and further strengthening cooperation between the WTO and other international organisations