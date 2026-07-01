Erteqa strengthens UAE’s digital leadership

DUBAI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has announced the latest results of the “Erteqa” initiative, the leading national program that continues to enhance customer experience across telecommunications service centers, reflecting the UAE’s strategic direction toward service excellence and digital transformation leadership.

This phase builds on TDRA’s ongoing efforts to upgrade and evolve the program, where evaluation standards have been further enhanced to include deeper dimensions related to digital experience and innovation. This marks a clear shift toward smart services grounded in efficiency, accessibility, and speed of delivery.

The “Erteqa” initiative is based on an integrated framework that measures service quality across the full customer journey, starting from arrival at service centers, through interaction quality, and extending to the assessment of digital services and innovative solutions. The evaluation tools include mystery shopper visits as well as direct customer feedback surveys, ensuring a comprehensive and accurate view of performance levels.

In this context, Eng. Saif Bin Ghelaita, Executive Director of Technology Development Affairs at the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), said: “The results of the Erteqa initiative reinforce the continued progress in the operational efficiency of the telecommunications sector, supported by the efforts of service providers and their commitment to implementing best operational practices and continuously developing their services.

The tangible improvements achieved in service quality and customer experience reflect the integrated collaboration between the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and service providers, as well as their commitment to enhancing performance standards and accelerating the adoption of innovative technological solutions to ensure more efficient, reliable, and customer-centric services.

”TDRA continues to proactively develop the program’s standards to keep pace with the accelerating digital transformation, elevating customer experience to higher levels of seamlessness and efficiency, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a global benchmark in advanced digital service delivery.''

In a highly competitive environment among service providers, several centers have stood out by delivering seamless customer experiences and adopting innovative digital solutions.

Overall results show continued strong performance in the UAE telecommunications sector, with an average score of approximately 90%. This reflects advanced levels of service quality and customer experience, as well as closely competitive performance among service providers, fostering innovation and service excellence.

TDRA emphasizes that the “Erteqa” initiative serves as a sustainable platform for continuous improvement by translating evaluation results into actionable enhancement opportunities. This contributes to improving service efficiency and customer experience in line with the UAE’s vision of delivering world-class government and digital services.