Venezuela twin earthquakes' death toll rises to 1,943

CARACAS, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Some 59,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed by the twin earthquakes — which hit seconds apart with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 — according to NASA estimates. The widespread devastation can be seen from space.

Reuters reported that the government of acting President Delcy Rodriguez said at least 1,943 people have died and thousands have been injured. About 16,000 people were left homeless.

Tens of thousands of people remain missing two days after the critical 72-hour survival window, the International Rescue Committee said in a statement. After that period, survival chances drop sharply.