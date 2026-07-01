EU: Returns to third countries up by 8% in Q1 2026

BRUSSELS, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- In the first quarter of 2026, 108, 475 non-EU citizens were ordered to leave an EU country, and 34, 550 people were returned to third countries following an order to leave, according to figures released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Compared with the first quarter of 2025, the number of non-EU citizens ordered to leave declined by 12.8%, while the number of people returned to third countries increased by 8.1%.

In comparison with the previous quarter, the number of non-EU citizens ordered to leave decreased by 7.9%, while the number of people returned to third countries increased by 2.0%.

The highest numbers of non-EU citizens ordered to leave were recorded in France (34, 880), Germany (10, 360) and Spain (9, 275).

Germany (7, 300), France (3, 775) and Poland (2, 660) recorded the highest numbers of people returned to third countries.