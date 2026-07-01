AI moving faster than governments can keep up: UN

NEW YORK, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Just a few years ago, it could answer questions or generate text. Today, it can write computer code, analyse vast amounts of data, create realistic images and videos, help scientists discover new medicines and increasingly act on its own with little human supervision.

However, while AI's capabilities are accelerating, experts say that the rules ensuring AI is used safely are struggling to keep pace.

That is the conclusion of the preliminary report by the UN Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence launched on Wednesday. It warns that the window to establish effective global governance remains open but may not stay that way for long. AI could become one of humanity's most transformative technologies.

Used responsibly, it could accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals by improving healthcare, education, scientific research, agriculture and accessibility for people with disabilities.

But without safeguards, the same technology could deepen inequality, spread misinformation, threaten human rights, disrupt labour markets and place powerful AI systems in the hands of very few governments and companies.

The challenge, according to the report, is finding a way to unlock AI's enormous benefits while preventing its growing risks. AI capabilities have advanced at an extraordinary pace over the past few years.

Powerful new computing networks, vast amounts of training data and improved AI techniques have produced systems capable of fluent conversation, advanced scientific reasoning, software development and creating highly realistic images, audio and video. The next wave is already emerging.

The UN report highlights a growing list of real-world successes in medical breakthroughs, better healthcare, food security and improving lives.

The same technology is also creating new dangers in online abuse, disinformation, crime, mental health, loss of control and environmental impact.

The AI revolution is far from equal. While it is used around the world, access remains heavily concentrated in developed countries.

Many developing countries lack the computing infrastructure, technical expertise, data, investment and local-language resources needed to fully benefit from AI.

As a result, they often depend on technologies they cannot build, inspect, audit or adapt to their own societies.

The panel warns that unless these gaps are addressed, AI could reinforce existing global inequalities rather than reduce them.

Although more than 40 AI governance frameworks and ethical guidelines already exist in different parts of the world, they remain fragmented, inconsistent and are rarely tested to see whether they actually work.

The panel's work will feed into the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance which begins in Geneva on 6 July 2026, where Member States will discuss international approaches to managing the technology.

The scientific panel is clear: AI is neither inherently good nor bad. Its impact will depend on the choices governments, companies and societies make today.

The technology is already reshaping science, healthcare, education and economies around the world.