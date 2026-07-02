Venezuela: Death toll from twin earthquakes reaches 2,300

CARACAS, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Authorities in Venezuela on Wednesday said Death toll has risen to over 2,000 people as Venezuela marked a week since twin earthquakes hit the country.

Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Wednesday that deaths had risen to 2,300, and more than 11,000 people were injured.

He said almost 13,000 people had been left homeless. The United Nations estimates 50,000 people are missing.

As the death toll mounted, Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez declared seven days of mourning, saying the country's "soul is torn apart by the human losses."