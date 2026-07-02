Japan 2026 1st-half new car sales rise 1.8%, up 2nd straight year

TOKYO, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- New car sales in Japan rose 1.8% in the first half of 2026 from a year earlier, increasing for the second straight year as a series of new model launches boosted demand, industry body data showed Wednesday, aacording to Kyodo News.

Automakers sold a total of 2,387,189 units, including minivehicles, from January to June, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Demand was also supported by the abolition in April of a local vehicle purchase tax based on environmental performance