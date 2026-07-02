Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives winners of UAE Wrestling Federation Cup, UAE Wrestling Clubs League for 2025–2026 season

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, has received at Qasr Al Bahr delegations from Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club and Fujairah Martial Arts Club in recognition of their achievements in competitions organised by the UAE Wrestling Federation during the 2025–2026 sporting season.

The Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club won the third edition of the UAE Wrestling Federation Cup, while Fujairah Martial Arts Club claimed the inaugural title of the UAE Wrestling Clubs League.

H.H. congratulated both clubs on their sporting achievements, commending the athletes for their outstanding performances and the high levels of competitiveness, discipline and commitment they demonstrated.

H.H. affirmed that the progress witnessed by competitions organised by the UAE Wrestling Federation reflects the success of national efforts to strengthen the sport’s standing and expand its participation base, contributing to the development of a more sustainable and competitive sporting ecosystem across the UAE.

He also highlighted the importance of local championships in identifying and nurturing promising Emirati talent, and in preparing future generations capable of representing the UAE at regional and international competitions.

He further emphasised the importance of promoting sports culture across all segments of community, of instilling the values of discipline, teamwork and excellence, and reinforcing sport as a way of living and a key pillar of human development and continuing community advancement.

Representatives of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club and Fujairah Martial Arts Club expressed their appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm reception, highlighting that H.H.’s continued support for the sport and its athletes serves as a motivation to achieve further success and advance the sport of wrestling to broader horizons, locally and internationally.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Wrestling Federation, said that H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s reception of the wrestling champions reflects the leadership’s commitment to developing the sports sector, empowering national talent, and encouraging clubs and athletes to continue their journey of excellence and achievement.

He added that the accomplishments of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club and Fujairah Martial Arts Club reflect the continued growth of wrestling in the UAE, as well as the ongoing success of the UAE Wrestling Federation’s programmes in building a comprehensive competitive ecosystem in partnership with clubs and sports institutions, contributing to the development of champions capable of competing internationally and proudly raising the UAE flag at regional and global events.

He further emphasised that the UAE Wrestling Federation continues to implement its strategy aimed at expanding participation, enhancing technical standards, attracting national talent, and promoting the sport across all emirates of the UAE, in line with the leadership’s vision to build a sustainable sports ecosystem that enhances quality of life, promotes a culture of excellence, and develops future generations of champions capable of achieving even greater success.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club; Amal Al Kindi, Deputy Director of Fujairah Martial Arts Club; Mouza Al Ali, Board Member of the UAE Wrestling Federation; along with several representatives from both clubs.

Wrestling in the UAE continues to record rapid growth across sports clubs and educational institutions, driven by the leadership’s continued support and the UAE Wrestling Federation’s efforts to develop the sport through organising high-quality competitions, strengthening partnerships with clubs, and nurturing promising young national talent.

These integrated efforts reinforce the UAE as a regional hub for wrestling and support the development of champions capable of competing at continental and international levels.