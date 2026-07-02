World Bank approves US$700 million in financing to boost private investment, Jobs in Jordan

WASHINGTON, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors approved a US$700 million loan to assist Jordan in turning economic stability into stronger private investment and more and better jobs.

The Jordan Growth and Competitiveness Development Policy Financing II will support the Government of Jordan’s efforts to unlock private investment, expand access to finance, create more jobs and accelerate the country's green and digital transition.

Jordan has maintained macroeconomic stability despite a challenging regional environment, recording real GDP growth of 2.8% in 2025 and receiving in 2024 its first sovereign credit rating upgrade in over two decades, sustained again in 2025. The opportunity now is to convert this economic stability into investment and jobs, accelerate growth and expand economic opportunities for all Jordanians.

“Jordan has navigated a difficult regional environment with discipline and determination, preserving macroeconomic stability and sustaining reform momentum," said Jean-Christophe Carret, World Bank Division Director for the Middle East Department. "This program will support ongoing efforts that will help turn stability into stronger private sector growth by making it easier and less costly to do business, expanding access to finance—including for women entrepreneurs—and advancing digital, green, and energy-sector reforms. Together, these measures can help unlock investment and create the conditions for more and better jobs for Jordanians.”

The Jordan Growth and Competitiveness Development Policy Financing II supports two mutually reinforcing reform objectives under the Government’s Economic Modernization Vision. First, it aims to make Jordan a more attractive place to do business by streamlining sectoral licensing; modernizing the legal framework for electronic and cross-border transactions; extending social protection to workers in flexible and part-time arrangements to draw more people into formal employment; and enhance private sector investment in the electricity sector by enabling private transmission, generation, and storage systems.

Second, the program aims to innovate and deepen access to finance for businesses and entrepreneurs. It supports reform efforts to modernize capital markets and introduce new financing tools, including crowdfunding and facilitating cash-flow-based lending, which can be especially important for MSMEs that make up around 99 percent of firms in Jordan.