Euro area annual inflation down to 2.8%

BRUSSELS, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.8% in June 2026, down from 3.2% in May, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in June (8.7%, compared with 10.8% in May), followed by services (3.2%, compared with 3.5% in May), food, alcohol & tobacco (1.6%, compared with 1.9% in May) and non-energy industrial goods (0.9%, stable compared with May).