ADB approves $200 million emergency assistance for Sri Lanka’s post-cyclone recovery

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $200 million emergency assistance package for Sri Lanka’s recovery and reconstruction following Cyclone Ditwah.

The package comprises a $100 million regular loan and a $100 million concessional loan from ADB’s ordinary capital resources, and a $500,000 technical assistance grant to help strengthen project implementation, readiness, and quality assurance.

The Post-Cyclone Ditwah Reconstruction and Livelihood Support Project will finance priority investments to rehabilitate damaged road and irrigation infrastructure, restore the livelihoods of affected smallholder farmers, and support the reconstruction of severely damaged or destroyed houses. The project applies build-back-better principles to strengthen resilience to future disasters.

“Cyclone Ditwah caused widespread damage to infrastructure, housing, and livelihoods across Sri Lanka, placing additional strain on communities already facing significant economic challenges,” said ADB Country Director for Sri Lanka Shannon Cowlin. “This emergency assistance will help restore essential services, support affected households and farmers, and rebuild infrastructure to higher, climate-resilient standards.”

Cyclone Ditwah made landfall in Sri Lanka on 28 November 2025, bringing intense rainfall, flooding, and landslides that caused widespread damage across 22 districts and disrupted transport networks, irrigation systems, housing, and rural livelihoods.

The project will support the rehabilitation and climate-resilient reconstruction of priority national and rural roads damaged by the cyclone. This includes slope stabilization, drainage improvements, and repairs to carriageways and minor structures. These investments will restore safer, more reliable access to markets, services, and employment while reducing vulnerability to extreme weather events.