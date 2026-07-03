Spain beat Austria to reach World Cup Round of 16

LOS ANGELES, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Spain advanced to the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Austria 3-0 today at Los Angeles Stadium in the Round of 32 of the tournament, currently being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice for Spain in the 36th and 89th minutes, while Pedro Porro added the third goal in the 66th minute.

Spain will face the winners of the Portugal-Croatia match in the Round of 16. The match is scheduled to be played later today.