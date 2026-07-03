UAE summer programmes foster talent, national identity

ABU DHABI, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Summer school holidays in the UAE have become a season of learning and self-discovery, with programmes, camps and events offering children and young people educational and recreational experiences that help them make productive use of their free time while developing their knowledge and physical, cultural and social skills.

These initiatives reflect the UAE's commitment to investing in people and preparing future generations by expanding learning opportunities beyond the classroom, fostering innovation and creativity, and strengthening national identity, responsibility and teamwork.

This year's summer calendar features a broad range of educational, sporting, cultural and technology-focused programmes across the country's emirates for different age groups.

Among the flagship initiatives is the Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival 2026, taking place in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, from 6th July to 23rd August. The festival offers educational, community, heritage, health and sporting activities for children, young people and families.

Its programme includes workshops on artificial intelligence, programming, digital innovation and advanced technologies, alongside the Young Broadcaster programme, digital security, safety and first aid sessions, heritage and environmental activities, culinary arts, family experiences, and seasonal events including the Al Wathba Date Festival, the Productive Families Festival and the Back-to-School Festival.

The Emirates Council for Balanced Development will also launch the Emirates Villages Summer 2026 programme from 6th July to 23rd July for participants aged 10 to 17 across five locations nationwide.

The programme combines sporting, cultural, educational and awareness activities covering future skills, artificial intelligence, heritage, security, cybersecurity, health, first aid, financial literacy, innovation and robotics. It also promotes national identity, Emirati values, volunteering, reading, community cohesion and environmental awareness.

In the sporting field, the Ministry of Education will launch its jiu-jitsu and swimming summer camp under the theme "Exceptional Sporting Summer" from 6th July to 6th August. The initiative aims to develop students' physical and personal abilities through specialised training led by qualified instructors while encouraging healthy lifestyles and identifying promising sporting talent.

The United Arab Emirates University Science and Innovation Park has also launched Summer Camp 2026 for university students, promoting innovation and technological skills through practical workshops in 3D design, electronics and emerging technologies. Participants will develop digital design, smart manufacturing, teamwork and critical thinking skills while receiving certificates of achievement.

Abu Dhabi is also hosting the fifth edition of Abu Dhabi Summer Sports 2026 at ADNEC Centre until 23rd August. The event features 29 sports across more than 70 courts and arenas, alongside more than 365 community and sporting activities. It also includes a dedicated Family Community Zone and the Abu Dhabi Summer Sports Talks programme, offering sessions on health, nutrition, quality of life and community awareness.