European heatwave pushes up death toll in Germany, France, Netherlands

CAPITALS, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The severe heatwave sweeping across Europe continues to claim lives, with a rise in heat-related and drowning deaths reported in several countries.

In Germany, the Robert Koch Institute announced that more than 800 heat-related deaths had been recorded from the beginning of the year until 21st June, before the latest heatwave began, noting that older people were the most affected.

In France, Minister for Sports and Youth Marina Ferrari said drowning deaths had risen to more than 90 since 19th June amid the heatwave, adding that most incidents occurred in open bodies of water and involved people of all age groups.

In the Netherlands, health authorities reported around 480 excess deaths between 22nd and 28th June, the majority among people aged 80 and above, coinciding with record temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius.

Scientists have warned that the current heatwave, which began on 20th June, is among the most severe Europe has experienced, with its health impacts expected to continue.