Gold rises 1%, heads for first weekly gain in five weeks

CAPITALS, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold rose more than 1 percent on Friday and was set for its first weekly gain in five, as investors dialled back expectations for US rate hikes.
Spot gold was up 1.3 percent at $4,177.31 per ounce, as of 04:16 GMT, hitting its highest level since 23rd June.
US gold futures for August delivery gained 1.6 percent to $4,190.70.
Spot silver rose 2.3 percent to $62.41 per ounce, platinum gained 2.5 percent to $1,656.05, and palladium climbed 1 percent to $1,281. All three metals were near their highest levels in more than a week and headed for weekly gains.