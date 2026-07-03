MOI Undersecretary attends graduation of Comprehensive Special Operations Course

ABU DHABI, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, presided over the graduation of the 30th Comprehensive Special Operations Course at the Combat Training Village of the Special Security Forces Command in Saih Al Mahab.

The event drew a distinguished gathering, including Major General Saeed Mohammed Al Kaabi, Director of the Special Tasks Sector at Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters; Brigadier General Abdulrahman Al Mansouri, Commander of the Special Security Forces; along with senior officers and representatives from police general HQs nationwide.

In his remarks, Al Khaili stressed the Ministry's unwavering commitment to its strategic vision of cultivating a sophisticated security apparatus, one built on nurturing homegrown talent, elevating operational readiness, and refining specialised skill sets in accordance with leading international standards.

He noted that this approach equips security bodies to confront evolving risks and threats with efficiency and professionalism, while advancing the nation's broader ambitions of security leadership and lasting stability.

"Developing capable personnel lies at the heart of strengthening our security apparatus," he stated. "Prioritising rigorous training, cutting-edge technology, and enduring readiness remains central to the Ministry's strategy, sharpening our capacity to stay ahead of future challenges, safeguard society, and cement the UAE's reputation as one of the world's safest and best-prepared nations."

Sixty-two officers, drawn from police general HQs across the country, graduated from the course after completing an intensive training programme run by the Special Security Forces Institute.

The programme is one component of a broader training framework aimed at equipping personnel for specialised operations, fostering closer coordination among security units, and sharpening their ability to respond effectively across varied security scenarios.

The course reflects the Ministry's broader push to instill a culture of excellence and future-readiness across the security sector, an effort driven by embracing cutting-edge training methods, harnessing new technologies, and deepening collaboration among police entities, all of which bolster the UAE's standing as a benchmark for security and stability worldwide.

Participants worked through an extensive array of advanced tactical exercises, spanning urban special operations, multi-story building raids, arrest and search techniques, security cordon management, helicopter-based insertions, ambush response, rapid deployment, crowd control and public order operations, tactical marksmanship, and simulated field scenarios reflecting real-world security threats. These drills were designed to sharpen split-second decision-making, boost coordination, and elevate overall operational performance.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior honoured the course's top-performing graduates, commending the dedication invested in their training and preparation. He stressed that the knowledge and skills they had gained represent a vital pillar in strengthening the effectiveness of the security system, safeguarding society, and preserving the nation's achievements, in line with the directives of the wise leadership and its vision for a safer, more forward-looking future.