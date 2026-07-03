Sultan bin Ahmed attends Emirati Theatre Day ceremony

SHARJAH, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the Emirati Theatre Day 2026 ceremony on Thursday afternoon. The event was organised by the Theatrical Association at the Cultural Palace in Sharjah.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Sultan honoured the recipients of the 2026 Emirati Theatre Day Awards: Eid Al Faraj, Saeed Abdulaziz, and Talib Al Soori, in recognition of their distinguished artistic careers and valuable contributions to the UAE theatre movement.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan and the audience watched a documentary highlighting the careers of the honourees, showcasing their professional journeys, early acting experiences, the challenges they faced at the beginning of their theatre careers, and their most prominent works throughout years of artistic dedication and significant contributions to the development of UAE theatre.

The ceremony featured a visual presentation celebrating UAE theatre and highlighting the pioneering role of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, whose continued support and vision have contributed to the advancement of the UAE and Arab theatre movement.

The event also included artistic performances and poetry expressing love for the homeland, praising the strong bond between the UAE people and their leadership, and celebrating the country's national identity and cultural heritage through musical performances.

Ismail Abdullah, Secretary-General of the Arab Theatre Institute and Chairman of the Theatrical Association, delivered a speech congratulating theatre professional on Emirati Theatre Day, which is observed annually on 2nd July. He described the occasion as a significant milestone for UAE theatre practitioners, recognising achievements and honouring creatives who have elevated the UAE's name at local, Arab and international forums.

He noted that theatre in the UAE represents a national and cultural message that embodies the values of belonging and identity, inspired by the vision of the Founding Fathers and the wise leadership's commitment to human development and the promotion of tolerance, generosity and creativity. He reaffirmed the theatre community's commitment to carrying the nation's message to regional and international platforms while preserving the UAE's leading cultural and theatrical standing.

Chairman of the Theatrical Association stressed that the theatre community would remain steadfast in its national mission, carrying the UAE's values and civilisational identity to various regional and international forums, driven by the belief that the country's achievements and leadership are the result of the wise vision of its leadership, the unity of its people, and their unwavering support for their leadership.

Chairman of the Theatrical Association concluded by praising the unwavering support extended by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi to theatre and culture, recalling His Highness's enduring contributions to establishing a strong theatrical movement whose impact has reached local, Arab and international levels. He also expressed appreciation to all supporting and partner organisations and called on theatre professionals to continue pursuing creativity and excellence in ways that further strengthen the UAE's cultural standing and future aspirations.

Also attending the ceremony alongside the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah were Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; Ismail Abdullah, Secretary-General of the Arab Theatre Institute and Chairman of the Theatrical Association; as well as a number of officials and artists.